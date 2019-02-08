Taiwan's China Airlines cancels flights due to strike by pilots

TAIPEI (DPA) - A strike by pilots has forced China Airlines, one of Taiwan's two major carriers, to cancel 22 international flights, the official Central News Agency reported early on Friday (Feb 8).

Among the destinations which will see flights to or from Taiwan cancelled are Los Angeles, Manila, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Bangkok, the agency reported. Information on affected flights is also posted on the airline's website.

It is the first time that air travel in Taiwan has been disrupted by a strike during a Chinese New Year holiday, according to CNA.

Taiwan's nine-day break for Chinese New Year will end on Sunday.

It remains unclear how long the strike will go on. The airline pilots' union is scheduled to release more information later on Friday.

In June 2016, China Airlines was forced to cancel 76 flights due to a 24-hour strike by flight attendants.