Taiwan's 'Bikini Climber' falls to her death: 5 things to know about Gigi Wu

Taiwan's "bikini climber" Gigi Wu was found dead after falling down a ravine in Taiwan's Yushan national park and badly injuring herself.

Last Saturday (Jan 19), Wu, 36, used a satellite phone to inform friends about her fall, informing them that she was unable to move her lower limbs.

However, bad weather made it difficult for rescue helicopters to reach the New Taipei City native and her body was located on Monday, 43 hours after her distress call.

Wu is believed to have died of hypothermia, Taiwanese media reported.

Here are five things to know about Wu.

1. Behind the 'bikini climber' moniker



Wu had more than 18,000 followers on her Facebook page. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/GIGIWU



Wu was dubbed the "bikini climber" after gaining fame online for hiking mountains across Taiwan and posting pictures of herself in bikinis after completing the hikes.

She had more than 18,000 followers on her Facebook page.

While Wu was famous for her bikini pictures, she was also an experienced hiker who appeared to use proper equipment and precautions during her expeditions.

2. What motivated the bikini selfies?

In a television interview in 2018, Wu said she started taking the bikini pictures a few years earlier after losing a bet to a friend.

The punishment was to take pictures in a bikini after hiking up a mountain.

3. Wu's accomplishments



Wu took a photo in a bikini at each of the mountains that she scaled. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/GIGIWU



Last year, Wu told Taiwanese television channel FTV that she had scaled more than 100 mountains in four years.

"I put on a bikini in each one of the 100 mountains. I have only around 97 bikinis so I accidentally repeated some," she said.

4. She had encountered danger hiking previously

In December last year, Wu posted a photograph of her bruised and wounded legs on her Facebook page.

She had lost her footing and slipped while hiking on a path, Wu wrote, adding that she could have easily fallen farther and lost her life.

5. What was Wu's final adventure?



The last hike Wu embarked on was in Taiwan's Yushan national park in Nantou County. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/GIGIWU



The amateur hiker had been hiking in Taiwan's Yushan national park in Nantou when she fell down a ravine.

According to Apple Daily, Wu had planned to hike the Batongguan Historic Trail in Yushan national park over 13 days.

The Nantou County fire department said that Wu did not have a permit to hike the Yushan mountain range and was in violation of the law, Taiwanese news outlet Focus Taiwan reported.