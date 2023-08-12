Taiwanese Vice-President to transit in the United States during Paraguay trip

TAIPEI – Taiwanese Vice-President William Lai leaves on Saturday for a sensitive trip to the United States, which China has condemned and Taiwanese officials fear could prompt more Chinese military activity around the island.

Mr Lai, who is the front runner in the race to become Taiwan’s president in the January 2024 polls, is officially making only transit stops in New York on his way to and from Paraguay for the swearing-in of its new president, Mr Santiago Pena.

Taipei and Washington have said such stopovers are routine and no cause for China to take “provocative” actions, but Beijing has reacted with anger at what it sees as a further sign of US support for Taiwan, which it claims as sovereign Chinese territory.

China is likely to launch military drills next week near Taiwan, using Mr Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of the 2024 election and make them “fear war”, Taiwanese officials said.

Beijing particularly dislikes Mr Lai, who has in the past described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence”. He has, however, repeatedly said during the election campaign that he does not seek to change the status quo.

Mr Lai, who goes first to New York, wrote in English on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, that he was “excited to meet with US friends in transit” and to be going to Paraguay, one of just 13 countries to maintain formal ties with Taipei.

Ms Laura Rosenberger, chair of the Virginia-based American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a US government-run non-profit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan, responded on X that AIT was looking forward to welcoming him “during his transit en route to Paraguay”.

Neither Taiwan nor the US authorities have given exact details about his US schedule. Mr Lai’s official schedule for Sunday states merely that he is going to Paraguay.

Mr Lai is slated to speak to reporters at Taiwan’s main international airport on Saturday afternoon before leaving, and is to return from Paraguay via San Francisco.

The Paraguay leg of the trip is also important, given China’s increasing efforts to take Taiwan’s remaining allies.

Honduras, once a stalwart Taiwanese partner, switched relations to China in March. Mr Lai went to Honduras in 2022 for its presidential inauguration and had a brief, though symbolic, chat while there with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. REUTERS