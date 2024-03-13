Taiwanese singer creates AI-version of late daughter, to sing happy birthday song to wife

When his daughter died in December 2021 after battling a rare blood disease, veteran Taiwanese musician Tino Bao wrote in Mandarin on his social media page: “At 10.44am today, I lost the love of my life, my daughter has become an angel.

“Thank you for being in the Bao family for 22 years and four months, Daddy will forever be by your side from now on; let’s go home.”

“Home” was not what it used to be, though. Tino Bao and his wife stopped speaking to each other for half a year after their child’s demise, each afraid of saying something that might hurt the other, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

It was the “return” of their beloved daughter, Bao Rong, through artificial intelligence (AI) that helped the couple reconnect and restart their life together.

Tino Bao – already pursuing a doctorate in AI – created a video of his late daughter sending his wife birthday greetings and even singing her a birthday song.

“Mummy, happy birthday, I really miss you. I hope you will always be happy and pretty,” the AI-generated Bao Rong said in Mandarin in the video, which Tino Bao posted on Facebook in January.

Recreating his daughter’s image was fairly easy, Tino Bao, 56, told Taiwan media outlet Future City in February – the tricky part was nailing her voice.

The latter was a significant project for him as Bao Rong could not speak towards the end of her life, added the musician, who wears a necklace made from her bone. While once he sported short, black hair, Tino Bao now wears his white locks long because his daughter used to love touching his hair.