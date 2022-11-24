Taiwanese politicians flaunt good luck veggies on campaign trail

TAIPEI - In many parts of the world, a politician might hope for a picture-perfect moment with a voter’s baby to boost their poll numbers. But in Taiwan, vegetables are the kings of the campaign trail.

Whenever the democratic island of 23 million people goes into election mode, prospective candidates race to pose with smorgasbords of vegetables – large white radishes are a favourite – gifted by voters hoping to show their approval.

The reason is Taiwan’s love of homonyms: words that sound identical or similar but can carry multiple meanings.

In a political culture infused with good luck symbols and superstition – where candidates often seek advice from feng shui masters when deciding the location or opening date of their campaign headquarters – photo-ops with the right vegetable are routine.

Garlic (suan) is immensely popular because when pronounced in Taiwanese it also sounds like the word for “chosen”.

The daikon radish (tsai-tao) is a winner because it is pronounced nearly the same as “good luck”, while pineapple (ong-lai) is a homonym for “prosperity comes”.

Ms Ke Chiong-shu, 60, has been selling vegetables at the Wuxing Street Market in the capital Taipei for more than a decade.

Many of her district’s candidates have visited the market in recent weeks as Taiwan gears up to hold island-wide local elections on Saturday.

When AFP visited recently, it was former health minister Chen Shih-chung’s turn to press the flesh as he campaigned for the Taipei mayoralty, one of the most important posts up for grabs this weekend.

Ms Ke grabbed some radish and garlic greens from her stall.

“Hope you get elected,” she beamed as Mr Chen proudly turned around to display the gifted veggies to the chanting crowd behind.

“I give to all candidates regardless of their party affiliation,” Ms Ke added. “I hope they all get elected so that they can serve us folks and strive for our benefit.”