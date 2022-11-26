Taiwanese cast their votes in local polls that will have implications for the island’s future

TAIPEI – Taipei-based postgraduate student Kuo Chi-wei booked his railway ticket weeks ago to ensure that he would make it back to his home town of Taichung on Saturday for the local elections.

“Even though I don’t live in Taichung, my family is still there so I want to make sure I vote for a good leader,” the 29-year-old told The Straits Times while waiting for his train at Taipei Main Station.

In Taiwan, the local elections are often referred to as the “nine-in-one elections” because voters elect officials spread across nine levels of administration, ranging from neighbourhood chiefs all the way up to city councillors and mayors.

Polls opened at 8am with more than 19 million Taiwanese eligible to cast their ballots this year, including 760,000 first-time voters. Polling stations will close at 4pm islandwide and results are expected later in the evening.

While these elections focus on local issues such as a neighbourhood’s road improvement works or a city’s recycling efforts, they have important implications for the different political parties as they set the stage for Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections in 2024. The municipal elections are also often seen as a midterm test for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The local elections also have little to do with issues of national importance, such as cross-strait tensions, but the independence-leaning DPP has attempted to bring the China factor into its campaign this year.

Beijing, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland one day, by force if necessary, has stepped up military pressure on the island in the wake of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August, which China views as an infringement of its territorial integrity.

The DPP played up its strategy of “resisting China and protecting Taiwan” at a time of Chinese aggression in the hope that this would work to its advantage against the Beijing-friendly Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s main opposition party.

“Taiwan is facing strong external pressure. The expansion of Chinese authoritarianism is challenging the people of Taiwan every day to adhere to the bottom line of freedom and democracy,” Ms Tsai told supporters late on Friday. She has also said multiple times on the campaign trail that the election results will influence how the world views Taiwan.

But experts noted how this campaign strategy has not taken off at these elections.

“At the local elections, voters don’t really care about party identification. They care more about personalities and the competency of specific candidates,” said Professor Wang Yeh-lih, a National Taiwan University political scientist.

The most closely watched race this year is for the Taipei mayorship, which is currently held by Dr Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party. As he cannot stand again after two terms in office, all eyes are on who will next take the seat – not only because it is the highest post in the capital city, but also because it is traditionally seen as a stepping stone to the presidency.

One of the front runners for the position is independent candidate Huang Shan-shan, the city’s former deputy mayor who is backed by Mr Ko himself.

She is up against the DPP’s Chen Shih-chung, who was the face of Taiwan’s Covid-19 fight as health minister as well as the head of the Central Epidemic Command Centre during the pandemic.

“We’ve worked hard and we’ve done all that we can… the next few hours (of waiting for the election outcome) will be a little difficult to bear,” the 68-year-old told reporters after casting his ballots early Saturday morning.