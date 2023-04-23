Taiwan woman pours boiling soup on another’s face during fight over $870 debt

A fight over an alleged debt amounting to NT$20,000 (S$870) left one woman with serious burns to her face and neck, after another used boiling soup as a weapon against her on Friday morning at a karaoke lounge in Taiwan.

A video circulated on social media shows two women trading blows in a room in an entertainment venue while a seated man watches as the music video to Taiwanese group MJ116’s Hot Chick plays on a screen.

Another man is seen getting involved by pulling the hair of one of the women - dressed in a white top - and dragging her across the room. He kicks her repeatedly, while she in turn pulls the hair of the other woman in a grey crop top.

As the woman in grey manages to break loose, she picks up a pot of visibly steaming soup off a portable stove and pours its contents over the other woman. The aggressor then flings the empty vessel at the victim’s head, causing the latter to scream in distress as the woman in grey takes the opportunity to land more blows.

Police in central Taiwan’s Taichung said they received a report around 4.20am on Friday about an incident at a KTV lounge in the city’s Xitun urban district.

The chief of Taichung’s sixth division police department added that the fight started over a dispute related to a personal debt, with one woman taken to hospital.

Another woman and two men were arrested for aggravating harm and the obstruction of freedom and later released on bail. The amount set for the woman surnamed Chen, 28, was highest among the three suspects at NT$300,000. Investigations are ongoing.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the burnt woman surnamed Sun, 29, suffered burns to her face and neck and was warded in a hospital’s intensive care unit overnight, local media reported.

A separate video circulated online shows her standing outside the lounge surrounded by police with blisters on her face while another woman alleged to be Chen goads her to take a urine test.

Both women were working in the “Big Eight” services industry, according to local media, referring to “special service” professions in Taiwan that include jobs at bars, dance clubs and saunas among other entertainment venues.

Ms Sun was alleged to have usurped NT$20,000 after an assignment. The payment was meant to be returned to one of the venues.

Leaked messages between her and Chen revealed that their dispute had been simmering over text, with the two arranging to meet at the KTV lounge to sort out their disagreement before it escalated into the fight and scalding.

Another leaked exchange revealed that Ms Sun had first hit out at Chen, who is pregnant, before one of the men got involved.