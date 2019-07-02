Taiwan urges Hong Kong to address protesters' concerns

TAIPEI (DPA) - Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday (July 2) urged the Hong Kong government to address the concerns of protesters, a day after demonstrators stormed the city's legislative building.

"I worry that there might be a worse confrontation ahead if people's demands remain unaddressed," Ms Tsai said, according to the state-run Central News Agency.

Ms Tsai earlier this year denounced Chinese President Xi Jinping's plan to apply to Taiwan the same "One Country, Two Systems" principle that it applies to Hong Kong.

The plan was a threat to the "free and democratic lifestyle" of the self-governing island, she said in January.

Late Monday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Hong Kongers were "seething with anger and frustration" on the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain.

"It's clear the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) regime's 'one country, two systems' is nothing but a lie. I urge the global community to support the people's struggle for freedom and fully democratic elections," Mr Wu tweeted.

Taiwan media have described Monday's protests and storming of the legislative building as the "Hong Kong version of the 2014 Sunflower Movement". The March 18 or Sunflower Movement was a 24-day occupation of Taiwan's parliament building in Taipei, the largest student-led protest in the country's history.

The large-scale protest movement was launched against a proposed trade in services agreement between Taiwan and China which protesters said lacked transparency. The pact has never been ratified.