Taiwan train tragedy: Driver questioned by prosecutors over suspected negligence

The driver of the train which derailed in north-eastern Taiwan on Sunday with a loss of at least 18 lives was questioned overnight by prosecutors over allegations of professional negligence, Taiwan media reported on Tuesday (Oct 23).

The man, You Zhen-zhong, 48, was released by Yilan District Court on bail Tuesday morning for NT$500,000 (S$22,300) .

Initial investigations had pointed to speeding as causing the express train Yu was driving from Taipei to the coastal county of Taitung to careen off the tracks in Yilan on Sunday afternoon, killing 18 people and injuring some 190 others among the 366 passengers on board.

It was the worst rail accident in Taiwan since 1991 when 30 passengers were killed and 112 injured after two trains collided in the western Miaoli county.

You himself was injured in Sunday's accident and appeared in court in a wheelchair on Tuesday.

Minister without Portfolio Wu Tze-cheng said on Monday the train was travelling at 140kmh when the train was negotiating a curve which had a speed limit of just 75kmh.

The train data recorder, which tracks speed, among other things, had been sent to prosecutors to be examined.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Premier Lai Ching-te apologised to the people over the accident and promised that rail services on the popular route which have been suspended since the mishap will be resumed in three days' time.

The authorities also said compensation of NT$5.4 million (S$240,845) is to be paid to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The head of Taiwan Railways Administration, Lu Jie-shen, had offered to resign but that was not accepted by the transport minister, the railway authority said.