Taiwan tour operators eager for rebound in cross-strait tourism, but travellers are wary

TAIPEI – Taiwanese tour operators are gearing up for a rebound in cross-strait tourism, even though Taiwan has not lifted a ban on group tours to China amid tense geopolitical relations between Taipei and Beijing.

“The travel industry is very optimistic that tour groups can be sent to China soon,” said Mr Liu Chih-chiang, head of tour agency Best Original Travel Service.

This optimism stems from China’s announcement that it was allowing group tours from Taiwan to resume, starting from May 19 – three years after it clamped down on inbound travel due to Covid-19.

Major travel agencies such as Lion Travel and Richmond Tours have begun putting together group package itineraries to China, so that they can be ready for sign-ups once Taiwan’s travel ban is fully lifted.

Traditionally popular Chinese destinations, including Shanghai and Beijing, will likely be among the first to be offered, said Lion Travel.

However, as Taiwan still maintains a ban on residents travelling to China through group tours – also implemented because of the pandemic – Beijing’s recent announcement does not carry any practical significance yet.

And Taiwan is not lifting the ban until the two sides meet for talks, the island’s Tourism Bureau chief Chang Shi-chung told local reporters on May 19, adding that he hopes it will happen by the end of the month.

Negotiations between the two sides should be done through the semi-official entities that handle cross-strait travel, he said, namely the Taiwan Strait Tourism Association and its Chinese counterpart, the Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Straits.

“Cross-strait tourism must also resume on an equal footing and go both ways,” Mr Chang added at a press event, referring to China’s current ban on its own population from visiting Taiwan.

In August 2019, Beijing banned individual travel permits for Chinese visitors to the island, citing the state of relations between the two sides. China’s unexpected move was widely seen as an attempt to hurt the chances of President Tsai Ing-wen from the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party from being re-elected in January 2020.

Later in 2020, China also banned its citizens from travelling to Taiwan in group tours, citing the pandemic.

The successive bans dealt a massive blow to Taiwan’s travel industry as Chinese tourists were its top customers, accounting for around a quarter of overseas visitors in 2018. Industry insiders estimated that Beijing’s measures cost Taiwan at least NT$28 billion (S$1.2 billion) in lost revenue over six months.