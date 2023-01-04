Every Taiwanese to receive cash payout in ‘New Year blessing’

TAIPEI - Taiwan plans to give cash payouts of nearly US$200 (S$268) to every Taiwanese this year, Premier Su Tseng-chang announced on Wednesday, saying the island’s economic growth will be shared by everyone.

The export-reliant economy, a global tech powerhouse for products including semiconductor chips, grew 6.45 per cent in 2021, the fastest rate since it expanded 10.25 per cent in 2010.

While economic growth is expected to slow in 2022 and 2023, the government has made plans to plough an extra NT$380 billion (S$16.6 billion) in tax revenue from last year back into the economy to help protect the island from global economic shocks, including subsidies for electricity prices and labour and health insurance.

Mr Su said a total of NT$140 billion, part of the tax revenue, would be spent as cash payouts and each citizen would get NT$6,000.

“The fruit of economic achievements will be shared by all Taiwanese, from young to old,” Mr Su told reporters, adding the potential payout requires approval from parliament, where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has a majority.

“We wish to give all Taiwanese a New Year blessing after the beginning of the Lunar New Year,” Mr Su told reporters, referring to the week-long holiday that starts on Jan 20.

He did not give details of how the government would deliver the payouts.

Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from cars and smartphones to fighter jets.

Its economy continued to grow stably during the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years helped by strong chip demand for consumer electronics as more people worked from home.

Taiwan’s central bank in December cut its 2022 estimate for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.91 per cent from its previous forecast of 3.51 per cent in September.

For 2023, it projected GDP would grow 2.53 per cent.

The economy grew 4.01 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier. REUTERS