Taiwan tightens security after deadly attacks shock the island

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwanese police officers keep watch at a busy shopping centre near the crime scene of a knife attack in Taipei, Taiwan, on Dec 20.

– Taiwan stepped up security at transport hubs across the island after knife attacks in the capital killed three people and injured several others – a rare violent spree that shocked the democracy of 23 million people.

Armed police were stationed at major subway stations in Taipei on the morning of Dec 22 . The police were also sorting though a spate of reports of threatened copycat attacks, including one involving a bomb on the subway.

“We have received dozens of security threats since the incident occurred,” Mr Lu Chun-hung, a Taipei police commander in the Criminal Investigation Division, told Bloomberg News by phone.

The police would step up security at transport hubs, New Year’s celebrations, concerts and large activities, Mr Lu said, adding that law enforcement would “strengthen police deployment and enhance on-site response mechanisms and capacity, and safeguard public safety”.

The heightened focus on security comes after a man the authorities have identified as Chang Wen, 27, carried out smoke bomb and knife attacks in Taipei’s main train station. He later slashed several people in a nearby shopping area.

The police said he killed three people, then fell to his death from a building. Some 11 others were injured.

Chang had been wanted since July for breaking military law, officials have said. Local media reports said he left the armed forces after a drink-driving incident and later failed to appear for reserve training.

Chang started buying the equipment and materials used in the attack as early as April 2024, the police said.

Separately, officials in Taiwan lauded a 57-year-old man named Yu Chia-chang who tried to stop Chang in the train station and later died of wounds he suffered in the confrontation. Local media reports say Chang first threw a series of smoke bombs and, as he was about to throw firebombs, Mr Yu stopped him.

Officials in Taipei and Taoyuan said they would seek to have Mr Yu given a spot in the Martyrs’ Shrine, an honour Taiwan bestows on individuals who sacrifice their lives for the good of the public.

Spree attacks like the one carried out by Chang are rare in Taiwan. In 2024 , a 20-year-old in the western city of Taichung stabbed people on a train, causing injuries. BLOOMBERG