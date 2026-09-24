Taiwan thanks US for its support ahead of Trump-Xi summit

(From left) China’s President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, US President Donald Trump, and US first lady Melania Trump, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on Sept 23.

TAIPEI - Taiwan's government on Sept 24 thanked the US for its support and said it was maintaining communications ahead of a summit in Washington between President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and reiterated on Sept 23 that the topic was a "red line" that the US must not cross. The US is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Xi is expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales altogether during his visit to Washington, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. Xi arrived in Washington on Sept 23 ahead of the summit on Sept 24.

Speaking to reporters at a regular news conference, Taiwan Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said the government has been continuously monitoring developments around the Trump-Xi meeting.

"Regarding all efforts conducive to stabilising the regional situation and managing the risks that authoritarian expansion might bring, we view them positively and continue to cooperate with the US at various levels," she said.

"In fact, we continue to maintain close contact with the US to stay informed of relevant developments," Lee added, saying the US has repeatedly reaffirmed its firm and clear position of support for Taiwan.

"Regarding the long-standing support the US has provided to our country at various levels, we express our gratitude."

While the Trump administration in December approved an US$11 billion (S$14 billion) arms package for Taiwan, the largest ever, a second one worth some US$14 billion has been held up for months.

After a May summit in Beijing with Xi, Trump said he was holding that second package in abeyance and described it as a "very good negotiating chip”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when asked about Taiwan arms sales by reporters in New York on Wednesday, said the administration had to balance broader needs.

"I know everyone's focused on Taiwan, but I want you to focus globally for a moment. If we sell you something, we don't have it anymore. Now, we may be able to make it in the future, but we don't have it right now," he said. REUTERS