1949: The Communists defeat the Kuomintang (KMT) in the Chinese Civil War. KMT flees to Taiwan, which it declares the temporary capital of the Republic of China. The Communist Party sets up the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the mainland.

1954-1955: In the first Taiwan Strait crisis, China and Taiwan engage in armed conflict over the strategic offshore islands of Yijiangshan and Dachen.