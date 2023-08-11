Taiwan steeling itself for Chinese drills over Vice-President Lai's US visit

TAIPEI - China is likely to launch military drills next week near Taiwan, using Vice-President William Lai’s stopovers in the United States as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of an election next year and make them “fear war”, Taiwanese officials said.

The US transits by Mr Lai, who is the front runner for Taiwan’s presidential vote in January, have already drawn Beijing’s ire.

The United States has described the stopovers as routine and no reason for China to take “provocative” action.

Beijing could conduct manoeuvres similar to ones it held in April to “militarily intimidate” Taiwan voters as well as countries in the region, according to officials briefed on the matter, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The April exercises included practice for blockades in an angry response to a meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Ms Tsai’s stopover in Los Angeles.

“It is fairly likely that they could use it as a pretext and announce ‘drills’ around the Taiwan Strait,” said one of the sources, a senior official familiar with Taiwan’s security planning.

“They want to build up the fear of war and make Taiwanese vote in favour of their choice.”

Mr Lai will stop in New York on Saturday on his way to Paraguay and in San Francisco on Wednesday on his way back to Taiwan. He is going to Paraguay, which retains formal ties with Taiwan, for the inauguration of its new president.

Neither China’s defence ministry nor its Taiwan Affairs Office responded to a request for comment, though the government has repeatedly condemned the visit. China’s ambassador to the US said last month it was his country’s “priority” to stop the visit, though gave no details.

China has a particular dislike of Mr Lai who has in the past described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence”.

Mr Lai has repeatedly said during the election campaign he does not seek to change the status quo.

The Taiwanese official said Beijing could “upgrade” the scale of its “combat readiness patrols” near Taiwan that the People’s Liberation Army has staged frequently in recent months by sending warships and aircraft close to the island that China claims as its territory.

The drills could start shortly after Mr Lai’s stopover in San Francisco and could be part of upcoming annual exercises by China’s Eastern Theatre Command, which is responsible for military activity in the area, the official said, citing an analysis of intelligence.

Neither Taiwan nor the United States have given details of Mr Lai’s schedule on his stopovers.