Taiwan starts Washington flights in milestone for uncertain ties

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Eva Air will launch direct flights on June 26 between Taoyuan International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, operating four times a week.

TAIPEI – Taiwan is set to inaugurate its first-ever non-stop flight to the US capital, a move carrying significant political symbolism amid concerns over the Trump administration’s stance on the island.

Taiwanese carrier Eva Air Corp, one of the island’s top airlines, will launch direct flights on June 26 between Taoyuan International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, operating four times a week.

“Thanks to years of joint effort, we can finally fly directly from Taoyuan to Washington DC, an unprecedented milestone, highlighting the growing connection between the United States and Taiwan,” Raymond Greene, the de facto US ambassador to Taiwan, said at an inauguration celebration on June 24 in Taipei.

The direct flight carries political significance as China ramps up pressure on Taiwan, which it claims as part of its territory despite never having ruled the self-governing democracy.

The air link allows easier visits by US lawmakers who have increased their travel to Taiwan to show support since former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in 2022, prompting China to hold large-scale military exercises in response.

Legislative speaker, Han Kuo-yu, and a delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers currently in the US will take the first direct flight back to Taipei, the Central News Agency reported.

The new link also underscores Taiwan’s growing commercial ties to the US, after comments from President Donald Trump that arms sales to Taiwan could be a “negotiating chip” with China cast doubt on decades-long US support for the island.

Officials in Taipei have become increasingly unnerved by Trump’s transactional approach and his focus on deal-making with China.

With the new route, there will be direct flights to 10 destinations in the continental US, with record connections.

Passenger flights from Taipei to the US rose 71 per cent in the seven years through July, reaching 743 per month.

The growth comes as Taiwanese carriers increase services and destinations to lure transit travellers between Asia and the US, while newcomer Starlux Airlines Co has also made the US a priority for expansion.

The increase contrasts with a slower recovery elsewhere in the region, especially in China, where direct flights to the US remain at roughly a quarter of their 2019 level.

Flights from Taiwan also carry large volumes of goods across the Pacific, as US demand for the island’s high-tech products powering artificial intelligence continues to rise.

In 2025, Taiwan’s exports to the US were 329 per cent higher than in 2019, generating significant profits for Taiwanese carriers.

The June 24 event was jointly hosted by airport authorities from both cities, Eva Air, and the American Institute in Taiwan, which acts as the unofficial US embassy on the island. BLOOMBERG