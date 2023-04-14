Taiwan stages war and disaster drills after Chinese exercise

TAICHUNG - Screaming residents reacted to everything from missile strikes to a chemical weapons blast and a deadly metro station attack during disaster-preparedness drills in Taiwan on Thursday.

More than 1,000 volunteers enacted this alarming range of potential disasters and more in the wake of China’s latest war games that ended only three days earlier.

The emergency scenarios played out in Taichung city had emergency workers rushing to evacuate the wounded on stretchers, and dead mannequins being carted away in body bags.

“I am proud to be Taiwanese.... We need to learn more about disaster prevention and war,” said local government worker Chang Wei-chen, 40. “It will be helpful to us.”

Self-ruled Taiwan is on high alert after Beijing staged three days of military drills that simulated “sealing off” the island.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to take it one day, by force if necessary.

Chinese jets and warships have continued circling Taiwan even after the conclusion of the massive drills.

Taiwan’s defence ministry detected seven Chinese naval vessels and 26 aircraft between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

It said 14 aircraft had crossed the unofficial median line that separates the island from mainland China.

The pre-planned exercises in Taichung usually focus on disasters.

This year, however, war scenarios accounted for the majority of the drills that put a mix of civilians, firefighters, soldiers and students through their paces.

Explosions sounded in one scenario as flares were launched at a residential building to simulate a missile strike, while loudspeakers declared an attack by “Communist China”.