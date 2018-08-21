Taiwan loses third diplomatic ally this year after El Salvador breaks ties

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - The small central American republic of El Salvador has severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China, the third country to do so this year amid pressure from Beijing on Taiwan's dwindling diplomatic allies.

Taiwan announced Tuesday (Aug 21) that it had broken diplomatic ties with El Salvador as it believes the Central American country will establish ties with Beijing. Foreign minister Joseph Wu condemned China’s “crude actions” as he made the announcement.

El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren meanwhile announced in a nationally televised speech that his government has broken off diplomatic relations with Taiwan and instead established new diplomatic ties with China.

Foreign ministers of China and El Salvador sealed the move as they signed a document at a ceremony in Beijing to establish relations between the two countries.

The development means only 17 countries currently have diplomatic ties with Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as its territory, and says the democratic island has no right to formal ties with any country.

In May, the West African state of Burkina Faso became the fourth country to cut ties with Taiwan since Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen came to office in 2016, following the Dominican Republic, Sao Tome and Principe, and Panama.

The Vatican is possibly next, as the Holy See and China edge closer to an accord on the appointment of bishops there.

This story is developing.