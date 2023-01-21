Taiwan set to ban hotels from providing disposable amenities in rooms

TAIPEI – Like many travellers, Taiwanese magazine writer Li Ting-tai does not bother packing basic toiletries such as shampoo and toothpaste whenever she checks into a hotel.

But the 32-year-old will soon have to do so for future staycations, as such disposable room amenities are set to be phased out of Taiwan’s hotels as part of the island’s green efforts.

“It may become a little more inconvenient, but it’s probably better to use our own toiletries anyway because hotels sometimes provide very low-quality items,” Ms Li said.

In a draft Bill that is expected to be implemented on July 1, Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said that hotels would no longer be allowed to provide toiletries in rooms if they are contained in travel-size bottles of 180ml or less. Instead, guests will have to ask for them separately.

The same restriction applies to single-use personal care items such as toothbrushes, razors, combs, shower caps and bedroom slippers.

Other hospitality businesses including hostels, bed-and-breakfasts and campsites would also have to abide by the same rules, the agency said.

“We hope people can cultivate the habit of bringing their own toiletries with them when they travel, and reuse containers whenever possible,” the EPA said, noting that Taiwan’s travel industry generates around 8,000 tonnes of plastic waste every year.

In what the agency called the “second stage” of the programme, whose start date will be announced later, hotels will not be allowed to provide any disposable amenities for free. Instead, guests would have to purchase them if necessary.

Alternatively, hotels should offer room rate discounts of at least 5 per cent for rooms that will not provide any disposable amenities at all, even on request.

Mr Wang Yueh-bin, executive director of the EPA Recycling Fund Management Board, said that businesses caught violating regulations would be fined between NT$1,200 (S$50) and NT$6,000. Further daily fines would be issued if they still do not comply, he said.

Several hotel operators that The Straits Times spoke to said that they are supportive of the planned measures, with some already getting a head start on this.

Luxury hotel Grand Hyatt Taipei, for example, is in the process of phasing out pocket-size toiletry bottles, and will provide bathroom essentials such as shampoo in large refillable bottles instead. This transition will be completed before the end of June, a spokesman said.