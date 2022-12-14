Taiwan semiconductor talents relocate to US, sparking brain drain fears

TAIPEI – A “little Taiwan” is forming in a sprawling desert in northern Phoenix in the US state of Arizona.

With the construction of a massive fabrication plant by Taiwan’s top chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the area, some 500 Taiwanese engineers and their families have relocated there in recent weeks.

According to Taiwanese media reports, these engineers live in new apartment compounds which come complete with amenities such as gyms, swimming pools, and barbecue pits. Employees have also received substantial housing and car subsidies and more generous salaries than if they had remained in Taiwan, reported United Daily News.

To make them feel more at home, The Bank Of Taiwan and Taiwanese bakery chain 85 Degrees have also set up shop in the area, while bubble tea brands including Dayung’s are said to be opening outlets there soon too, the Central News Agency reported.

While there is a lot of fanfare over the company’s presence in the state – bigwigs such as US President Joe Biden and Apple chief Tim Cook attended the plant’s “tool in ceremony” last week to mark the setup of its first batch of equipment – it has sparked concerns about a possible brain drain from Taiwan.

More crucially, there are also worries that TSMC’s continued expansion beyond Taiwan’s shores will weaken what many call its “silicon shield” amid increased aggression from Beijing, which views the island as a breakaway province to be reunified.

The so-called “silicon shield” is the idea that Taiwan’s unrivalled strength in producing semiconductor chips – the critical components used in items such as smartphones and cars – can protect it against a Chinese attack.

Taiwan produces 65 per cent of the world’s semiconductors and almost 90 per cent of the most advanced chips, and TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

The concerns arise especially after TSMC’s announcement that it plans to build a second facility at the Arizona site, more than tripling its planned investment there to US$40 billion (S$54 billion), among the largest foreign investments in American history.