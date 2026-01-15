Taiwan says more US arms sales are in the pipeline

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TAIPEI – More US arms sales to Taiwan are in the pipeline with four deals yet to be notified to Congress, a senior Taiwanese defence official said on Jan 15 , following the announcement of an US$11 billion (S$14 billion) package in December , the largest ever for the island.

The United States is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, held war games around the island in late December after the latest deal was announced.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei following a weekly cabinet meeting, Vice- Defence Minister Hsu Szu-chien said that four additional packages for Taiwan had yet to be formally notified to the US Congress, the usual process for approval of such sales.

“Don’t ask me what four these are, I cannot say, but there are still four cases yet to be notified to Congress,” Dr Hsu said, adding he could not say more for legal reasons.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside Washington business hours.

The announced December arms sales cover eight items, including Lockheed Martin HIMARS rocket systems and Altius loitering munition drones.

In November, President Lai Ching-te unveiled an extra US$40 billion in defence spending to 2033 to underscore Taiwan’s determination to defend itself in the face of the rising threat from China.

But Taiwan’s opposition, which has the most seats in parliament, has not let the measure progress to the committee stage for review, arguing that the spending details are vague and that they want more details.

Defence Minister Wellington Koo will give lawmakers a confidential briefing on Jan 19 , and the ministry is happy to give more details, Dr Hsu said.

“It is not that we are unwilling to explain - give us an opportunity to explain, a legal opportunity,” Dr Hsu added. “This is not a ‘black box’.”

The Trump administration has strongly backed Taiwan’s plans to ramp up military spending, something it has been pushing its allies in Europe in particular to do.

Dr Hsu said Taiwan had to spend more given the threat. “Everyone knows the threat we are facing is growing and growing,” he said.

Taiwan’s democratically elected government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future. REUTERS