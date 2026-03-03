Straitstimes.com header logo

Taiwan says it hopes Iran’s people can soon enjoy freedom and democracy

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te delivers a speech after inspecting reservists operating a Taiwan made Hummer 2 Drone during a training session at Loung Te Industrial Parks Service Center in Yilan, Taiwan December 2, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Taiwanese leaders, including President Lai Ching-te, have drawn parallels between Israel’s security situation and Taiwan’s own.

TAIPEI – Taiwan supports the international community’s efforts to help Iran’s people pursue freedom and democracy and hopes that they can enjoy these things soon, the island’s foreign ministry said on March 3, offering its backing to the US and Israel.

Taiwanese leaders, including President Lai Ching-te, have drawn parallels between Israel’s security situation and Taiwan’s own, given the stepped-up military pressure that the Chinese-claimed island has faced from Beijing in recent years.

Taiwan views Israel as an important democratic partner and offered strong support to the country after the

October 2023 Hamas attack in southern Israel

and subsequent war in Gaza.

Since then, there has been an increased level of engagement.

Asked whether Taiwan’s government supported the US and Israeli attack on Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei said that Taiwan is a member of the international democratic community.

“We support the international community’s efforts to help the Iranian people pursue freedom and democracy and we hope the Iranian people can soon enjoy freedom, democracy and human rights,” he said.

Taiwan also condemns Iran’s recent “indiscriminate military attacks”, Mr Hsiao added, referring to Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries.

Speaking at Parliament earlier on March 3, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu, who made a secret trip to Israel in late 2025, said the US and Israel wanted to “eliminate terrorism”.

“Of course, the US and Israel are both allies of Taiwan’s,” Mr Wu added.

Taiwan has no formal diplomatic ties with either Israel or the US, though Washington has long been Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

Taiwan has not had diplomatic relations with Iran since Tehran recognised the People’s Republic of China in 1971. REUTERS

