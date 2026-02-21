Taiwan says impact of new 10% US tariffs appears limited

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwan said it would closely monitor developments and maintain close communication with the United States.

TAIPEI - Taiwan said on Feb 21 that it was closely monitoring the US Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs and the Trump administration’s imposition of a flat global tariff of 10 per cent.

“While the initial impact on Taiwan appears limited, the government will closely monitor developments and maintain close communication with the United States,” the island’s cabinet said in a statement.

These efforts would enable Taiwan to understand specific details of implementation and respond appropriately, it added. REUTERS