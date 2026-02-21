Taiwan says impact of new 10% US tariffs appears limited
TAIPEI - Taiwan said on Feb 21 that it was closely monitoring the US Supreme Court’s ruling flat global tariff of 10 per cent.
US Supreme Court’s rulingon tariffs and the Trump administration’s imposition of a
flat global tariff of 10 per cent.
“While the initial impact on Taiwan appears limited, the government will closely monitor developments and maintain close communication with the United States,” the island’s cabinet said in a statement.
These efforts would enable Taiwan to understand specific details of implementation and respond appropriately, it added. REUTERS