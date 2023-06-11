Taiwan says 10 Chinese warplanes crossed strait’s median line

TAIPEI – Ten Chinese air force planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, while four Chinese ships were carrying out joint readiness combat patrols, the island’s Defence Ministry said.

This comes a day after Taiwan’s armed forces conducted a military drill in the southern city of Kaohsiung with President Tsai Ing-wen in attendance.

Last Thursday, more than 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defence zone over the course of about six hours, which was considered a sharp ramp-up in single-day incursions by China’s military.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to take it one day – by force if necessary.

In recent years, Beijing has intensified aerial incursions into the island’s air defence identification zone (Adiz) – nearly doubling the air sorties in 2022 compared with the year before.

While not the largest number of incursions in 2023 – that would be 45 sorties on April 9 – last Thursday’s surge occurred over a much more compressed timeframe.

Taiwan’s Adiz is much larger than its airspace, overlaps with part of China’s Adiz and even includes some of the mainland.

Analysts say China’s increased probing of Taiwan’s defence zone is part of wider “grey-zone” tactics that keep the island pressured.

The incursions came a day after the United States, the Philippines and Japan completed their first-ever joint coast guard drills in the flashpoint South China Sea – which Beijing claims almost entirely.

A surge in warplane and naval exercises by China’s military around Taiwan usually coincides with Taipei making diplomatic engagements with other countries.

It was reported earlier on Sunday that Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang would make a rare high-level ministerial trip to Britain this week, where she is expected to visit government departments and a company specialising in low-earth orbit satellites.

China lashes out at any diplomatic action that appears to treat Taiwan as a sovereign nation and has reacted with growing assertiveness to any joint military exercises around the island or visits by Western politicians.

In April, Beijing conducted three days of military exercises simulating a blockade of the island in response to a meeting between US Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Ms Tsai meeting in California. REUTERS, AFP