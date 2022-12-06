Taiwan’s ‘thesis gate’: Politicians accused of plagiarising university papers

Some Taiwanese politicians are falling from grace after getting caught in plagiarism scandals.

Last weekend alone, two high-profile politicians from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had their university degrees revoked by their respective schools.

Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan’s master’s degree from the prestigious National Taiwan University (NTU) was revoked, so was legislator Tsai Shih-ying’s doctoral degree from the National Taipei University. Both said they respected the schools’ decisions, and apologised over the negligence regarding the necessary citations in their papers.

This comes after the recently concluded local elections, which also saw candidates attacking each other over alleged instances of plagiarism. At least six politicians were hit with such accusations.

Dubbed “thesis gate” by the local media, the controversies eventually led to the withdrawal of a heavily favoured candidate for the Taoyuan mayoral seat at the time.

The DPP’s Lin Chih-chien was forced to exit the race in August after both his two master’s degrees, obtained from Taiwan universities, were found to have plagiarised large portions of research – leaving his party to field a replacement candidate with little time to campaign.

The DPP lost the Taoyuan mayorship to opposition Kuomintang’s Simon Chang.

“People treated it as a moral issue. Plagiarism means that things were faked, so Lin – and by association the DPP – were considered by voters to be dishonest,” said Professor Kao Yung-kuang from the National Chengchi University (NCCU).

This is especially pertinent given how voters in the local elections – separate from the presidential and legislative elections – care more about municipal issues and the personalities of individual candidates, experts said.

But Professor Chang Yu-tzung, a political scientist at NTU, noted how it was not just about integrity. “After the plagiarism incident, voters also changed their evaluation of his ability to govern.”

According to a survey by Taiwan’s Commonwealth Magazine published in September, public satisfaction with Mr Lin’s performance as a leader fell this year from third place to 19th, out of 22 city and county chief spots. This is despite the fact that he was widely viewed as a competent former mayor of Hsinchu, and a rising star of DPP, the report said.

Indeed, there is the notion in Taiwan that a highly educated candidate means that he or she would be a more capable political leader, Prof Chang said.

“Most Taiwanese politicians, especially at the central government level, have a master’s degree, and many have a doctorate,” he added, noting that those who do not would find ways to beef up their academic qualifications.