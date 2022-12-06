Taiwan’s ‘thesis gate’: Politicians accused of plagiarising university papers

Some Taiwanese politicians are falling from grace after getting caught in plagiarism scandals.
Last weekend alone, two high-profile politicians from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) had their university degrees revoked by their respective schools.
Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan’s master’s degree from the prestigious National Taiwan University (NTU) was revoked, so was legislator Tsai Shih-ying’s doctoral degree from the National Taipei University. Both said they respected the schools’ decisions, and apologised over the negligence regarding the necessary citations in their papers.
This comes after the recently concluded local elections, which also saw candidates attacking each other over alleged instances of plagiarism. At least six politicians were hit with such accusations.
Dubbed “thesis gate” by the local media, the controversies eventually led to the withdrawal of a heavily favoured candidate for the Taoyuan mayoral seat at the time.
The DPP’s Lin Chih-chien was forced to exit the race in August after both his two master’s degrees, obtained from Taiwan universities, were found to have plagiarised large portions of research – leaving his party to field a replacement candidate with little time to campaign.
The DPP lost the Taoyuan mayorship to opposition Kuomintang’s Simon Chang.
“People treated it as a moral issue. Plagiarism means that things were faked, so Lin – and by association the DPP – were considered by voters to be dishonest,” said Professor Kao Yung-kuang from the National Chengchi University (NCCU).
This is especially pertinent given how voters in the local elections – separate from the presidential and legislative elections – care more about municipal issues and the personalities of individual candidates, experts said.
But Professor Chang Yu-tzung, a political scientist at NTU, noted how it was not just about integrity. “After the plagiarism incident, voters also changed their evaluation of his ability to govern.”
According to a survey by Taiwan’s Commonwealth Magazine published in September, public satisfaction with Mr Lin’s performance as a leader fell this year from third place to 19th, out of 22 city and county chief spots. This is despite the fact that he was widely viewed as a competent former mayor of Hsinchu, and a rising star of DPP, the report said.
Indeed, there is the notion in Taiwan that a highly educated candidate means that he or she would be a more capable political leader, Prof Chang said.
“Most Taiwanese politicians, especially at the central government level, have a master’s degree, and many have a doctorate,” he added, noting that those who do not would find ways to beef up their academic qualifications.
In the months leading up to the elections, it was common to see candidates prominently promoting their education levels on their campaign posters that are pasted all over Taiwan’s buses, buildings and street corners.
“I think it has much to do with the influence of Confucianism in Taiwan,” said Associate Professor Wei Mei-chuan, another NCCU political expert. Chinese philosopher Confucius valued learning and viewed education as a means of transformation.
“Intellectuals are thought to be at the top of the social hierarchy, the top class of society. People think that if someone is highly educated, it means that that person ‘knows best’ for the people and has acquired the knowledge and capacity to govern,” she added.
“The fact that three out of four presidents in Taiwan after the island’s democratisation in the early 1990s have PhDs says it all,” she said, referring to Mr Lee Teng-hui, Mr Ma Ying-jeou and Ms Tsai Ing-wen.
President Tsai faced questions regarding her PhD thesis, which she obtained from the London School of Economics in 1983.
Three years ago, it came to light that a printed copy of her thesis was missing from the university’s library shelves, which led to accusations that she had faked her degree. The university later issued a statement that her PhD “was correctly awarded”, and the storm eventually blew over.
Political experts told The Straits Times that while there is nothing wrong with having certain expectations of a politician’s academic qualification, it has since become problematic.
“The excessive emphasis placed on the candidates’ educational background can have consequences detrimental to the healthy functioning of Taiwan’s democracy,” said Associate Prof Wei.
“The most worrying one is the negative campaigning in the local elections, which distracted the public attention from candidates’ policy platforms,” she said.
“Some may argue that examining politicians’ dissertations are a way of checking their integrity and honesty but… they should be weighed against the risks of sidelining policy issues.”