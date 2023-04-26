Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport shuts southern runway for suspected explosives aboard flight

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s main international airport shut a runway on Wednesday due to suspected explosives on an Air China plane flying from Beijing, according to a media report.

The Taoyuan International Airport shut its south runway after receiving information of suspected explosives on the Air China flight coded CA185, Taipei-based Central News Agency reported, without saying where it got the information.

The airport has reported the case to the aviation police bureau and is awaiting investigation to clarify the situation.

Meanwhile, the airport has asked the plane to park in a remote parking bay, according to the report.

Taoyuan Airport authorities received information from unnamed sources around 11.30am that the CA185 flight had an explosive on board, Taiwanese media reported.

The flight left Beijing around 8.25am on Wednesday and was carrying 103 passengers and 15 crew members.

Security checks were being administered by aviation police, local media reported. BLOOMBERG