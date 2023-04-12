Taiwan’s ruling party DPP names William Lai as its presidential candidate

TAIPEI – Taiwan Vice-President William Lai has been named the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate for the presidential election in January 2024, set to be a tense race that will be closely watched by Beijing and Washington amid soaring cross-strait tensions.

“I’m very honoured to be nominated...to shoulder the mission of protecting Taiwan,” Mr Lai, 63, said while accepting the nomination at a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday.

He pledged to continue incumbent Tsai Ing-wen’s foreign policy, calling it the way for Taiwan’s future.

He compared Ms Tsai’s coinciding trip to the US last week with former president Ma Ying-jeou of the opposition Kuomintang’s (KMT) visit to China, and noted that Taiwan voters are being presented with two distinct choices when they cast their ballots to elect their next leader.

“Former president Ma is going backwards in the direction of the ‘One China’ principle, but President Tsai is walking on the path of democracy, and facing the future,” he said.

Mr Lai’s candidacy was widely expected, especially after he assumed the DPP’s chairmanship in January when Ms Tsai stepped down from the position following the party’s thrashing at the local elections in November 2022.

With Taiwan becoming the biggest flash point in the increasingly fraught US-China relationship, all eyes are now on who will be the next leader and how the person will guide the island’s foreign policy. Ms Tsai, first elected as president in 2016 and then in 2020, cannot contest again owing to term limits.

Mr Lai has generated concerns among political watchers over some of his statements in the past, particularly when he described himself as a “political worker for independence” in 2017 while serving as Taiwan’s Premier.

Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the island and has not ruled out force to reunify with it, views de jure Taiwan independence as a red line.

But Mr Lai’s has moderated his stance and made assurances that he intends to follow in the footsteps of Ms Tsai, who is known for her quiet pragmatism, analysts said.

“He has clarified that he does not believe there is a need to declare independence because he considers Taiwan already independent and sovereign,” Assistant Professor James Lee from Taipei’s Academia Sinica told The Straits Times.

“In the lexicon of Taiwanese politics, this is a relatively moderate position in favour of the status quo,” he said.

According to the latest data from a long running poll by Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, more than 88 per cent of respondents prefer to have the status quo maintained in some form in the Taiwan Strait.

Born in 1959 into a coal miner’s family in a rural village outside Taipei, Mr Lai had grown up with aims of becoming a doctor. But he switched from a life in medicine to politics after the Third Taiwan Strait Crisis – when China fired missiles into the sea around the island in 1995 and 1996 – pushing him to want to do something for Taiwan, he once said.

Before his current role as Vice-President, Mr Lai has served as a legislator, the mayor of Tainan, as well as Taiwan Premier.

Going forward, it is not surprising that Mr Lai would follow in the footsteps of Ms Tsai should he become president, said Dr Tao Yi-feng, a political scientist at National Taiwan University. That includes the continued strengthening of ties with powerful partners such as the United States and Japan.

“While working closer with other democracies, President Tsai has become known for being low-key and pragmatic, and not overly provocative of Beijing. It makes sense for Mr Lai to do the same now,” she said.

But the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which has traditionally favoured warmer ties with Beijing, will likely continue to decry some of the DPP’s moves as making Taiwan less secure, analysts said.

China has ramped up its military, diplomatic and economic pressures towards the island in recent years, including staging large-scale military drills around Taiwan last week following Ms Tsai’s historic meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

“Ms Tsai’s opponents will play up the peace versus war narrative, and say that the DPP is pushing Taiwan to war,” said Dr Chen Fang-yu, a political scientist at Taiwan’s Soochow University.

Mr Lai is well aware of this. On Wednesday, he said that the election is not about a choice between peace and war. “It’s about choosing between democracy and autocracy,” he said.

It is still unclear who the KMT will name as its presidential candidate, though frontrunners are believed to be New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih and the party’s chairman Eric Chu. The billionaire founder of major Apple supplier Foxconn, Mr Terry Gou, has also said that he is seeking the party’s nomination for president.