Taiwan’s plunging birth rate not just about money, but also gender expectations

TAIPEI – English language tutor Lin Yu-syuan is in no hurry to get married and have children.

The 28-year-old Taiwanese is in a relationship, but baulks at the “notion that Taiwanese women have to do all the housework after getting married, and be good daughters-in-law”.

“I value my freedoms,” she told The Straits Times.

If a baby comes along, she said she might work out a co-parenting situation without officially registering for marriage, but fears opposition to the plan from her family.

Taiwan is facing a worsening fertility crisis, with a plummeting birth rate that is set to become the world’s lowest by 2035, according to government projections.

In 2022, Taiwan’s total fertility rate was 0.87 children per woman, among the world’s lowest; the global average was 2.3.

Like other East Asian economies, the downward trend has implications for Taiwan’s economic security, with an impending labour shortage amid a rapidly ageing population.

The issue was in the spotlight during the island’s recently concluded elections, when the three presidential candidates – all men – pledged to address Taiwan’s fertility woes, as the number of births on the island hit a record low of 135,571 in 2023.

President-elect Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party promised to continue childcare subsidies for children aged up to six, including raising the amounts for babies up to 24 months old.

Mr Hou Yu-ih of the main opposition Kuomintang pledged to make services at public childcare centres free altogether, on top of a cash bonus for three-child families; Dr Ko Wen-je of the smaller Taiwan People’s Party proposed a pregnancy bonus, among other things.

“Most of the proposals were just about throwing money at the problem, which is not enough,” said National Taiwan University Professor Wang Lih-rong, a sociologist who has done extensive research on Taiwan’s fertility issues.

“What’s harder to overcome are gender stereotypes and the invisible hand of patriarchy.”

Taiwan enjoys a reputation as one of Asia’s most progressive democracies, with high female representation in politics.