Taiwan’s not-so-local elections

As soon as Taiwanese lizhang (neighbourhood chief) Wu Chien-te leaves his office to make his rounds on the street, residents begin calling out to him.

He waves back, often greeting them by their first name, before reminding them to cast their ballots on Nov 26.

Mr Wu is standing for re-election in the island’s municipal elections, where an estimated 19.3 million Taiwanese are set to head to the polls to vote for 11,023 positions spread across nine levels of administration, including city councillors and mayors.

What are ‘nine-in-one’ elections?