Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te urges China to stop its military threats

TAIPEI – Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te urged China to cease its military and political intimidation against the self-governing island, as his inauguration ushered in an unprecedented third term for his independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I hope that China will face the reality of the Republic of China’s existence,” the 64-year-old said, using Taiwan’s official name, in an inaugural address on May 20.

His comment drew loud cheers from the 20,000-strong audience on the boulevard in front of the Presidential Office. More than 500 guests from 51 foreign delegations were among the audience.

Beijing needs to respect the choices of the Taiwanese people, he said, adding that he hoped China would “choose dialogue over confrontation, exchange over containment, and under the principles of parity and dignity, engage in cooperation with the legal government chosen by Taiwan’s people”.

This can start with the resumption of cross-strait tourism “on a reciprocal basis”, as well as the enrolment of Chinese degree-level students at Taiwanese universities, said Mr Lai, a former doctor who was vice-president from 2020 till his inauguration as president.

Since his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, Beijing – which claims sovereignty over Taiwan – has cut off all official communications with Taipei, citing Ms Tsai’s refusal to endorse the notion of a single Chinese nation.

China halted individual travel to Taiwan in 2019, citing the poor state of cross-strait relations, before suspending group travel to the island in 2020.

In the same year, Beijing also banned its students from enrolling in new degree programmes in Taiwan universities, citing concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic and cross-strait ties.

“Let us together pursue peace and mutual prosperity,” Mr Lai exhorted in his speech, adding that both sides of the Taiwan Strait had a shared responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place in the late morning under cloudy skies, was attended by leaders from some of the 12 countries with which Taipei still maintains formal diplomatic ties, including Paraguay’s President Santiago Pena.