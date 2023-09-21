Taiwan’s former top cop wants China talks if voted president

NEW YORK - One thing Mr Hou Yu-ih wants Taiwan’s voters to know about him as they prepare to elect a new president is that he used to be a great cop.

The 66-year-old’s decades-long career, which saw him work his way up from a police officer to become Taiwan’s top law enforcement official, is a core part of the image he’s projecting ahead of the election in January 2024.

Mr Hou’s pitch is simple. His time working as a cop in very high-stakes situations makes him the best choice to manage one of the world’s most-dangerous geopolitical hot spots as Taiwan’s next president.

“I have participated in countless gun battles and I always stood on the front line,” Mr Hou said during an interview in New York on Sept 16. “Facing down opponents in a hostage situation teaches you that whether you’re on the offensive or the defensive, you must also engage in dialogue and negotiations.”

He has a lot of work to do. Polling by broadcaster TVBS in August put Mr Hou, running as the candidate of the opposition Kuomintang, in third place with 19 per cent support.

Mr Lai Ching-te, the nominee for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, was in the lead with 30 per cent, followed by Mr Ko Wen-je, who’s running as the candidate of a party he founded in 2019.

Billionaire founder of Foxconn Group Terry Gou, who Mr Hou defeated for the KMT nomination, is running as an independent and polling in fourth.

In addition to being cool under pressure, Mr Hou’s campaign has also argued that he’d be able to open lines of communication with Beijing, something current president Tsai Ing-wen, also a member of the DPP, hasn’t been able to do since she first took office in 2016.

Dialogue would make Taiwan safer by reducing the potential for misunderstanding and would also improve business links with the island’s biggest trading partner, Mr Hou’s team have argued.

The main stumbling block to dialogue over the past eight years has been an understanding between the two sides known as the “92 Consensus,” which essentially says that Taiwan is part of China.

Beijing has insisted that Ms Tsai, like her predecessor, must first affirm the 92 Consensus before there can be talks.

Ms Tsai and Mr Lai, who currently serves as her vice-president, have both said that isn’t something they’ll do, suggesting if Mr Lai were to win that the communications freeze would continue.

Mr Ko, running as the nominee of the Taiwan People’s Party, said in an interview earlier this month that he wouldn’t outright reject the 92 Consensus in order to keep the door open for talks with Beijing, even though he felt there was “no market” for the understanding among the island’s population.