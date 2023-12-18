Taiwan’s Elephant Trunk Rock loses its ‘nose’ to erosion and weathering

A famed natural attraction in northern Taiwan, the Elephant Trunk Rock, has ceased to exist, no thanks to the very same forces of nature that formed it.

Getting its name from its resemblance to a pachydermal head and trunk, the rock collapsed and fell into the sea at around 2pm on Dec 16, according to the Ruifang District Office in New Taipei City.

Part of the elephant’s “trunk” disintegrated and broke off from the rest of the rock mass due to long periods of seawater erosion and natural weathering, the office said on Facebook, adding that the site near the Shen’ao promontory is now closed to visitors.

Part of the Fanziao Hill less than 8km away from Jiufen, the Elephant Trunk Rock has been a popular tourist attraction, with visitors scaling its “head” for photo opportunities, sometimes with fatal outcomes.

In 2018, a 62-year-old woman fell into the sea during an excursion to the rock formation with her husband.

Once a military-protected zone, the area was open to the public in 2000. But in 2020, the Ruifang District Office cordoned off the area to dissuade visitors from climbing onto the rock formation.

The area near the Shen’ao port has also been a spot for diving and snorkelling, with its coral reefs among the spectacular scenery.

For now, the trunkless rock will remain at the discretion of the winds and sea, with its former self now consigned to history.