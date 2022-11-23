Taiwan’s election candidates go all out to woo the new immigrant vote

TAIPEI - At first glance, election candidate Lu Chia-hsuan’s campaign poster looks just like the many others plastered all over buses, buildings and streets in Taiwan.

But there’s a line of text at the bottom which sets it apart. “Yanpu rural township chief candidate, please vote,” it reads – in Vietnamese.

It is, of course, a deliberate inclusion.

“The Vietnamese words on the poster were added by our new immigrant friends as a show of support,” Ms Lu told The Straits Times. “If new immigrants need anything, we will also work hard to serve them immediately.”

Candidates like Ms Lu – who is standing for re-election as the head of Pingtung county’s Yanpu rural township – are trying to court new immigrants. Often referred to locally as “new residents”, they became Taiwanese typically through marriage. This means that they are eligible to vote.

On Saturday, they will be among the more than 19 million eligible voters who are set to elect their city and county leaders, in a municipal election that is often seen as a midterm test for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Central Election Commission has dedicated an entire section of its website to them. It features infographics and videos with instructions on how to vote, in languages including Vietnamese, Thai, Tagalog, Khmer and Bahasa Indonesia.

This is despite the fact that new immigrants make up only about 1.3 per cent of the total electorate in 2022.

“Statistically, they are not a huge number but they are a significant group, and their number has been in constant growth,” said Dr Lara Momesso, a senior lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire who has done extensive research on the political participation of migrants in Taiwan.

“It’s also important to think in terms of network – targeting this group most probably also means attracting other members of their family, especially their children.”

It’s also about the island portraying a positive image, said Dr Momesso.

“By displaying its openness and willingness to allow migrants to be part of the voting process, the Taiwanese government could foster an image of Taiwan as a hub for regional migration... reinforcing the idea that Taiwan is multicultural and democratic.”

According to the Ministry of the Interior, there are around 570,000 new immigrants in Taiwan, which account for roughly 2.4 per cent of the island’s population. The majority hail from China, which includes Hong Kong and Macau, followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.