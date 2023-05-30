Taiwan building digital resilience in face of earthquakes and potential of conflict with China

TAIPEI – Buffeted by earthquakes and the potential of conflict with China, Taiwan’s leaders want to accelerate plans to make the island more resilient to communications breakdowns and direct attacks on its digital infrastructure.

It could be an impossible task.

Ms Audrey Tang, who heads Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs, says she wants the island’s US$740 billion (S$1 trillion) economy to be able to handle the possible collapse of all its communications in the event of an emergency by the end of next year.

The threat isn’t theoretical: Taiwan’s Matsu Islands found themselves digitally adrift after two of their submarine Internet cables were severed by boats flying Chinese flags in February. Before that, a 2006 earthquake cut eight subsea cables around Taiwan, took weeks to repair and disrupted the Internet, banking and cross-border trading across much of Asia.

Both events were harsh reminders of what could happen in a conflict or natural disaster.

“The main lesson we learned is psychological,” Ms Tang said in a May 17 interview. “How to manage the expectation on reduced bandwidth, how to prioritise the bandwidth use, which uses are OK to have a slightly higher latency, and so on.”

She says the worst-case scenario for Taiwan would be the destruction of the island’s physical points of communication: its three major telecommunications providers as well as their power supplies.

“The enemy knows” where the island’s key facilities are because the information is public, Ms Tang said. “So we can assume that they’re going to be disrupted, jammed or destroyed in a huge earthquake.”

Ms Tang mentions “earthquakes” a lot. Besides referring to natural disasters – Taiwan sits in the tectonically-active region known as the ‘ring of fire’ – it’s also a euphemism for incidents related to tensions with China, including cyber attacks.

“It’s a very apt analogy because an earthquake is not going to give you a lot of warnings,” Ms Tang, 42, said.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to bring it under its control one day, by force if necessary. The government of President Tsai Ing-wen rejects Beijing’s claim, asserting the island is an already de facto independent nation.

With Taiwan holding presidential elections in early 2024, China is expected to ramp up efforts to influence the vote.

But building up the digital resilience Ms Tang wants by late 2024 is a tough target.

The island’s disaster response plan calls for the establishment of 700 satellite receivers placed all over Taiwan. Some of the receivers would be fixed, others mobile, and they would have to be configured to receive communications from multiple constellations of satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).