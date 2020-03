TAIPEI (REUTERS) - A third person infected with the coronavirus has died in Taiwan, the government said late on Sunday (March 29), as the number of cases on the island approached 300.

According to previously announced data, the person was a man in his 40s who was infected while overseas, and had returned to Taiwan after having been on holiday in Austria and the Czech Republic.

Taiwan said earlier on Sunday that its total number of virus cases had risen to 298.