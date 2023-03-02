Taiwan reports second day of large Chinese incursion into its air defence zone

TAIPEI - Taiwan reported on Thursday a second day of a large scale Chinese air force incursion into its air defence zone, with its defence ministry saying that in the past 24 hours it had spotted 21 aircraft, as part of Beijing’s ongoing military pressure campaign.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained for the past three years or so of stepped up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.

China has said its activities in the area are justified as it seeks to defend its territorial integrity and to warn the United States against “colluding” with Taiwan, despite the anger this causes in Taipei.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said the aircraft, 17 J-10 fighters and four J-16 fighters, had flown into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, according to a map the ministry released.

The J-10s, an older fighter model that first entered service two decades ago, flew closer to the Chinese coast than Taiwan’s, while the J-16s, a much newer and more advanced fighter, flew in an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, the map showed.

The lightly-defended Pratas are strategically located at the top of the South China Sea and many of China’s fly-bys happen nearby.

Taiwan’s forces monitored the situation, including sending up its own air force planes, the ministry added, using the normal phrasing for its response to such Chinese incursions.

The ministry on Wednesday reported 19 Chinese aircraft flying in Taiwan’s air defence zone.

None of the aircraft crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, which has served as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, but which China’s air force has been flying over almost daily since staging war games near Taiwan last August.

Taiwan last reported a large median line crossing of Chinese aircraft on Friday, when 10 planes were involved.

China has not commented on recent activities near Taiwan.

In January, China said it staged combat drills around the island to “resolutely counter the provocative actions of external forces and Taiwan independence separatist forces”.

No shots have been fired, and the Chinese aircraft have been flying in Taiwan’s ADIZ, not in its territorial airspace.

The ADIZ is a broader area Taiwan monitors and patrols that give it more time to respond to any threats.

The democratically-elected Taiwanese government has repeatedly offered talks with China, but says the island will defend itself if attacked and that only the Taiwanese people can decide their own future. REUTERS