Taiwan rejects China’s energy security ‘reunification’ offer amid Middle East war

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Taiwan, which receives a third of its liquefied natural gas from Qatar and sources no energy from China, has said it secured alternative energy supplies for the months ahead.

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– Taiwan’s government on March 19 rejected an offer by China for what it said would be energy security if the island agreed to Beijing’s rule, an expected response given Taipei has long said it does not want to be governed by its giant neighbour.

Governments around the world are scrambling for alternative energy supplies since the US-Israeli war on Iran severed shipping lanes through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Taiwan, which had received a third of its liquefied natural gas from Qatar and sources no energy from China, has said it has secured alternative supplies for the months ahead, including from the US, the island’s main international backer.

In response to China’s offer, Taiwan Deputy Economy Minister Ho Chin-tsang told lawmakers in Parliament: “Of course this is impossible. This is part of cognitive warfare.”

He was referring to what Taiwan’s government views as Beijing’s ongoing psychological pressure on the island.

“On energy, we in Taiwan have made preparations, we have safety reserves and response plans,” Mr Ho added.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said in Beijing on March 18 that “peaceful reunification” would bring better protection of Taiwan’s energy and resource security with a “strong motherland” as its backing.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

China has long offered Taiwan “one country, two systems” autonomy if it agrees to be brought under Beijing’s control, which no major Taiwanese political party supports.

In October, China’s official Xinhua news agency mapped out what it said were the advantages Taiwan would enjoy after “reunification”, including economic support but said the island had to be run by “patriots”.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

China, the world’s top oil importer, last week banned fuel exports until at least the end of March, in an attempt to pre-empt domestic shortages, sources said, curbing exports that in 2025 totalled US$22 billion (S$28.23 billion) . REUTERS