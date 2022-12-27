Taiwan recruits will learn to operate anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, drones: President Tsai

TAIPEI – Conscripts in Taiwan are set to undergo more intense training and operate more powerful weapons when the island’s improved military service programme starts in 2024, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.

For example, privates will learn to operate Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank missiles and drones to better suit modern warfare, she said.

They will also undergo shooting exercises and engage in close combat training inspired by military programmes in other countries such as the United States.

Meanwhile, more time will be devoted to improving marksmanship as conscripts will be expected to fire at least 800 rounds of ammunition during their service period, she added.

“From the training grounds to training methods, instructors, teaching materials, training equipment, or weapons and equipment, everything will be strengthened and improved in both quality and quantity,” she said.

Critics have long argued that Taiwan’s military service programme, which currently includes bayonet drills, is outdated.

It is also not uncommon to hear recruits in the past complain about having spent the bulk of their training period doing menial tasks such as sweeping the floor or delivering mail.

“I know that a lot of Taiwanese say that being a soldier here is a waste of time,” Ms Tsai said. “We hope that under the new system, the year of serving as a soldier will not be a wasted year, but becomes a year for them to transform into more mature people who learn how to survive, to fight better and to be able to save others.”

Currently, all males over the age of 18 must undergo four months of compulsory military training, but that will be lengthened to a year in 2024. The initial boot camp during the new conscription programme will also be extended from five weeks to eight weeks.

At the same media event, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry clarified that conscripts will be part of Taiwan’s defence troops, whose role is to support the island’s professional force of volunteer soldiers defending the island’s waters, territory and airspace.

Conscripts will thus be tasked with guarding military posts and key infrastructure, which would better enable the voluntary force to respond more swiftly in the event of a potential Chinese invasion, the spokesman said.

“As long as Taiwan is strong enough, it will be the home of democracy and freedom all over the world, and it will not become a battlefield,” Ms Tsai said.