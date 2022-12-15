Taiwan rattled by quake, no immediate reports of damage

TAIPEI - A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s eastern coast on Thursday, the island’s weather bureau said.

The quake hit just after midday about 30km off the coast of Hualien County at a shallow depth of six kilometres.

The US Geological Survey reported a lower 5.9-magnitude reading and a depth of 12km.

Some earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.

There are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, according to witnesses.

“The earthquake was felt all over Taiwan because it’s very shallow,” Chen Kuo-chang, head of the weather bureau’s seismological centre, told reporters.

“There have been eight aftershocks so far and we expect more aftershocks in the next three days.”

An AFP reporter in Taipei said the shaking in the capital felt less intense than previous earthquakes this year.

Taiwan’s subway and railway authorities both said trains are running at reduced speed but services have not been halted.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. AFP, REUTERS