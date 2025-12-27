Taiwan rattled by 7-magnitude quake

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The quake shook buildings in the capital Taipei and had a depth of 73km.

- A 7-magnitude earthquake struck some 32km off Taiwan’s north-eastern coastal city of Yilan late on Dec 27, the island’s weather administration said.

The quake with a depth of 73km hit at 11.05pm. It was felt across north Taiwan and shook buildings in the capital Taipei, the administration added, attributing it an intensity category of four, meaning there could be minor damages.

Damage assessment was under way, the National Fire Agency said.The Taipei city government said there were no immediate reports of major damages.

More than 3,000 homes in Yilan briefly lost power, Taiwan Power Company said. The Yilan County Fire Bureau told AFP there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Dec 27 that a small number of its facilities in the Hsinchu science park, where it is headquartered, reached evacuation criteria following an earthquake.

“Prioritising personnel safety, we are conducting outdoor evacuations and headcounts in accordance with emergency response procedures. Work safety systems at all facilities are operating normally,” it said in a brief statement.

This quake follows a 6.1-magnitude one that struck Taiwan’s south-eastern coastal county of Taitung on Dec 24.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. REUTERS, AFP