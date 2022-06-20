Taiwan rattled by 6 magnitude quake, no immediate damage reported

TAIPEI (REUTERS, AFP) - Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday (June 20) as a 6 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a depth of 6.8km with its epicentre in Hualien county, a sparsely populated part of the island, the weather bureau said.

However, the US Geological Survey said the quake had an estimated depth of 10km, and struck at 9.05am local time.

An AFP reporter in Taipei felt shaking, and local media said the quake was felt across the island.

The Taipei Metro stopped briefly when it hit, according to one passenger, before continuing at reduced speed for several stops.

A second smaller tremor hit about half an hour later, according to Taiwan's weather bureau.

The island does not issue tsunami warnings unless a quake is more than magnitude 7.0.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.