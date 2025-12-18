Straitstimes.com header logo

Taiwan rattled by 5.1-magnitude earthquake; no immediate reports of damage

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

TAIPEI - A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck 18km off eastern Taiwan’s Hualien city on Dec 18, the island’s weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a depth of 31.6km, the weather administration said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. REUTERS

