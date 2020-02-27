Taiwan raises epidemic response level to highest amid virus concerns

Passengers wearing face masks wait to board a high-speed train in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Feb 23, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan on Thursday (Feb 27) raised its epidemic response level to the highest, official media reported, amid growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Taiwan's Central News Agency said Premier Su Tseng-chang announced the decision in a cabinet meeting on Thursday (Feb 27), citing sporadic cases of community transmission on the island.

Taiwan has logged 32 cases of the coronavirus and one death, and has largely suspended travel and tourism links with China to curb its spread.

 

