Taiwan quake death toll rises to 16 with 3 more bodies recovered on hiking trail

The authorities found the three bodies as they worked to retrieve others buried under rocks along Hualien’s Shakadang Trail. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Apr 10, 2024, 08:23 PM
Published
Apr 10, 2024, 07:49 PM

TAIPEI – The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3 rose to 16 on April 10 after three more bodies were recovered on a hiking trail, officials said.

The 7.4-magnitude quake that hit the island also left more than 1,100 people injured, with strict building codes and widespread disaster readiness credited with averting an even bigger catastrophe.

The authorities discovered the three victims on April 10 as they worked to retrieve two other bodies buried under the rocks along the Shakadang Trail in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien county, the quake’s epicentre.

The new fatalities brought the toll from the quake to 16, according to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency. Three people remain missing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited Hualien on April 10 to thank rescuers and pledge speedy disaster relief for quake-hit areas.

“Everyone has worked hard this past week and thank you very much for your efforts,” Ms Tsai said.

“The central government is fully committed and working closely with local governments to implement post-disaster recovery and revitalisation plans at the fastest speed.”

The number of people still cut off by massive landslides is now under 40 as the authorities continue to fix roads and clear blocked tunnels.

The April 3 earthquake was the most serious in Taiwan since a 7.6-magnitude one hit the island in 1999.

The death toll then was far higher – with 2,400 people killed in the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.

Stricter regulations appear to have staved off a more serious catastrophe this time around. AFP

More On This Topic
Taiwan quake: Rescue dogs given missing Singapore couple’s clothes to pick up their scent
Taiwan quake: What are the reasons behind the low death toll? Will there be a bigger aftershock?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top