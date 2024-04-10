Taiwan quake death toll rises to 16 with 3 more bodies recovered on hiking trail

TAIPEI – The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3 rose to 16 on April 10 after three more bodies were recovered on a hiking trail, officials said.

The 7.4-magnitude quake that hit the island also left more than 1,100 people injured, with strict building codes and widespread disaster readiness credited with averting an even bigger catastrophe.

The authorities discovered the three victims on April 10 as they worked to retrieve two other bodies buried under the rocks along the Shakadang Trail in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien county, the quake’s epicentre.

The new fatalities brought the toll from the quake to 16, according to Taiwan’s National Fire Agency. Three people remain missing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited Hualien on April 10 to thank rescuers and pledge speedy disaster relief for quake-hit areas.

“Everyone has worked hard this past week and thank you very much for your efforts,” Ms Tsai said.

“The central government is fully committed and working closely with local governments to implement post-disaster recovery and revitalisation plans at the fastest speed.”

The number of people still cut off by massive landslides is now under 40 as the authorities continue to fix roads and clear blocked tunnels.

The April 3 earthquake was the most serious in Taiwan since a 7.6-magnitude one hit the island in 1999.

The death toll then was far higher – with 2,400 people killed in the deadliest natural disaster in the island’s history.

Stricter regulations appear to have staved off a more serious catastrophe this time around. AFP