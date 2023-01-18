Taiwan Q4 GDP unexpectedly shrinks, worst performance in 13 years

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s trade-dependent economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 13 years, hit by a drop in exports on slowing global tech demand and Covid-19-related chaos in its largest market, China.

For the October-December period, annual gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.86 per cent from the same period a year earlier, compared with 4.01 per cent growth for the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

That was worse than an increase of 1.3 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll, and the worst quarterly performance since the economy contracted 1.13 per cent in the third quarter of 2009, when the world was dealing with a financial crisis.

Compared with the previous quarter, Taiwan’s economy contracted 4.24 per cent at a seasonally adjusted annual rate.

“External demand has weakened significantly,” the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, pointing to global inflation and interest rate rises suppressing demand and “the deterioration of the pandemic in mainland China interfering with consumption and production activities”.

For all of 2022, the economy expanded a preliminary 2.43 per cent, compared to 6.53 per cent logged for 2021. That was slightly slower than last year’s 3 per cent growth recorded in China, which was hit hard by stringent Covid-19 curbs and a property market slump.

Taiwan’s total fourth-quarter exports dropped 8.63 per cent from a year earlier in US dollar terms, the agency said.

As a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple, Taiwan’s economy had outperformed many regional peers during the pandemic as it benefited from robust demand for tech exports as more people turned to working and studying from home.

But global economic woes driven by soaring inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine, as well as China’s pandemic situation, has impacted demand for made-in-Taiwan goods.

Taiwan will release revised GDP figures at a later date, yet to be set, including full-year growth forecasts for 2023. In November, the statistics agency revised down its full year 2023 outlook to 2.75 per cent from a previous forecast of 3.05 per cent. REUTERS