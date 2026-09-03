Taiwan proposes extra $4.6 billion in defence spending for 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s Cabinet on Sept 3 proposed an additional N T$145.7 billion (S$5.8 billion) in defence spending for 2026 for systems including drones and anti-ballistic missiles.

Taiwan’s government has made defence modernisation and increased spending a core policy given stepped up military pressure from China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory.

In May, Taiwan’s opposition-controlled Parliament approved extra defence spending of US$25 billion (S$31.7 billion), about two-thirds of what the government had sought in a special budget, and only for spending on US weapons, rather than also for domestic systems.

In a statement following a weekly meeting, the Cabinet said “there can be no gap in national defence”, and plans originally sought under the previous special budget were now being incorporated into 2026’s new supplementary budget.

Systems to be bought will include a medium-tier, anti-tactical ballistic missile system, the Cabinet said, which Taiwan’s defence ministry has previously said is the domestically developed Strong Bow missile.

Spending plans also incorporate more than 600 coastal surveillance and reconnaissance drones, over 40,000 coastal attack drones, and the first batch of over 100 small suicide drone boats, it added.

“National security cannot wait, the defence budget cannot wait, and defence self-reliance cannot wait either,” the Cabinet said.

In August, Parliament approved a six-year plan to spend US$240 billion on drones, which in principle sets annual spending at US$40 billion, and rejected a competing government plan for US$210 billion.

For 2027, the government has proposed overall defence spending to top US$1 trillion for the first time.

Taiwan, like US allies in Europe and elsewhere, faces calls from Washington to spend more on its own defence, something President Lai Ching-te has enthusiastically embraced.

Lai rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future. REUTERS