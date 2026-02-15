Taiwan President vows to strengthen island’s defences in Lunar New Year message

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TAIPEI - Taiwan will strengthen its defence efforts and safeguard the island’s security in the year ahead, said President Lai Ching-te in his Lunar New Year message released on Feb 15.

Mr Lai in 2025 proposed US$40 billion (S$50.5 billion) in extra defence spending to counter China, which views the island as its own territory.

But the opposition, which has a majority in Parliament, has refused to review the proposal and instead has advanced its own, less expensive proposals, which fund the purchase of only some of the US weapons Mr Lai wants.

In his address, recorded at one of Taiwan’s most important military radar stations in the central mountain range which he visited earlier in February, Mr Lai said he wanted to thank the armed forces for protecting Taiwan round the clock.

“We will continue to strengthen our national defence and public security efforts, safeguarding national security and maintaining social stability,” he said in the message carried on his social media accounts.

The message showed Mr Lai at the high-altitude Hsiaohsuehshan radar station, chatting with officers there.

The video also featured footage of Taiwan’s first domestically developed submarine, which is in the process of undersea trials.

Mr Lai, whom Beijing denounces as a “separatist” given his rejection of the country’s sovereignty claims, did not extend greetings to China, which staged its latest round of major war games around the island in late December.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

China, as well as South Korea and large parts of South-east Asia, also mark the Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS