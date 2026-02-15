Straitstimes.com header logo

Taiwan President vows to strengthen island’s defences in Lunar New Year message

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te did not extend greetings to China.

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te did not extend greetings to China.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

TAIPEI - Taiwan will strengthen its defence efforts and safeguard the island’s security in the year ahead, said President Lai Ching-te in his Lunar New Year message released on Feb 15.

Mr Lai in 2025 proposed

US$40 billion (S$50.5 billion) in extra defence spending

to counter China, which views the island as its own territory.

But the opposition, which has a majority in Parliament, has refused to review the proposal and instead has advanced its own, less expensive proposals, which fund the purchase of only some of the US weapons Mr Lai wants.

In his address, recorded at one of Taiwan’s most important military radar stations in the central mountain range which he visited earlier in February, Mr Lai said he wanted to thank the armed forces for protecting Taiwan round the clock.

“We will continue to strengthen our national defence and public security efforts, safeguarding national security and maintaining social stability,” he said in the message carried on his social media accounts.

The message showed Mr Lai at the high-altitude Hsiaohsuehshan radar station, chatting with officers there.

The video also featured footage of Taiwan’s first domestically developed submarine, which is in the process of undersea trials.

Mr Lai, whom Beijing denounces as a “separatist” given his rejection of the country’s sovereignty claims, did not extend greetings to China, which staged its latest round of major war games around the island in late December.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

China, as well as South Korea and large parts of South-east Asia, also mark the Lunar New Year holiday. REUTERS

More on this topic
US lawmakers step up pressure on Taiwan Parliament to approve defence spending
Taiwan says budget delay risks ‘rupture’ in line of defence against China
See more on

Taiwan

Lai Ching-te

Defence and military

China

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.