Straitstimes.com header logo

Taiwan president vows full inquiry into deadly subway attack

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwan officials called the Dec 19 Taipei subway attack a “deliberate act” but said the suspect's motive was not immediately clear.

Taiwan officials called the Dec 19 attack a “deliberate act” but said the motive was not immediately clear.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te pledged a full, public inquiry into a

deadly subway attack

as he visited hospitals on Dec 20.

A 27-year-old suspect set off smoke bombs in Taipei’s main subway station during the evening rush hour on Dec 19 before launching into a stabbing rampage, according to authorities.

He killed three people in an attack that spanned the main station, an underground shopping district and another subway stop, while at least 11 others were wounded, according to a revised count from the police on Dec 20.

The suspect, who had been wanted for evading military service, died in an apparent suicide after the attack, Taipei’s mayor said at briefing on the night of Dec 19.

Officials called it a “deliberate act” but said the motive was not immediately clear.

While visiting hospitals on Dec 20, Mr Lai offered sympathy and pledged transparency.

“I want to express condolences to those who tragically lost their lives in last night’s horrific, violent attack, and to extend my sympathy to their families,” he said at one of the hospitals.

He added that he has ordered a “full and thorough investigation” and will “give the public a full account of truth”.

Violent crime is rare in Taiwan. The last time a similar incident occurred was in 2014, when a man on a stabbing spree in the metro killed four people. AFP

More on this topic
No Singaporeans affected by knife attacks in Taipei: Singapore Trade Office
Knife-wielding attacker kills three in Taipei, dies during police chase
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.