Taiwan President Tsai resigns as chairman of ruling party after it suffers major defeat in local elections

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as chairman of the ruling party after it suffered a major defeat in Saturday’s local elections seen as a midterm test of her rule.

In particular, her independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost the closely watched mayoral seat in the capital city, which was won by the rising star of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), Mr Chiang Wan-an.

About an hour after Mr Chiang claimed victory, Ms Tsai announced she was stepping down as chairman to take responsibility for the DPP’s poor performance in the polls.

“We humbly accept the outcome, and accept the choice of the Taiwanese people,” she said at a press conference. “(But) we have no time to be sad – we must pick ourselves up after we fall.”

Mr Chiang, 43, had beaten the DPP’s candidate, the former health minister Chen Shih-chung who was the face of Taiwan’s Covid-19 fight, as well as independent candidate Huang Shan-shan, who was the city’s former deputy mayor.

“I will lead Taipei to realise its potential…. I want the world to see Taipei’s greatness,” the mayor-elect said in his victory speech while thanking his cheering opponents.

Mr Chiang is set to replace Mr Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party, who cannot stand again after two terms in office. A lot of attention has been paid to this race, not only because it is for the highest post in the capital city, but also because it is traditionally seen as a stepping stone to the presidency.