Taiwan President Tsai resigns as chairman of ruling party after it suffers major defeat in local elections

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has resigned as chairman of the ruling party after it suffered a major defeat in Saturday’s local elections seen as a midterm test of her rule.
In particular, her independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost the closely watched mayoral seat in the capital city, which was won by the rising star of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), Mr Chiang Wan-an.
About an hour after Mr Chiang claimed victory, Ms Tsai announced she was stepping down as chairman to take responsibility for the DPP’s poor performance in the polls.
“We humbly accept the outcome, and accept the choice of the Taiwanese people,” she said at a press conference. “(But) we have no time to be sad – we must pick ourselves up after we fall.”
Mr Chiang, 43, had beaten the DPP’s candidate, the former health minister Chen Shih-chung who was the face of Taiwan’s Covid-19 fight, as well as independent candidate Huang Shan-shan, who was the city’s former deputy mayor.
“I will lead Taipei to realise its potential…. I want the world to see Taipei’s greatness,” the mayor-elect said in his victory speech while thanking his cheering opponents.
Mr Chiang is set to replace Mr Ko Wen-je of the small Taiwan People’s Party, who cannot stand again after two terms in office. A lot of attention has been paid to this race, not only because it is for the highest post in the capital city, but also because it is traditionally seen as a stepping stone to the presidency.
The Taipei mayoral race is part of the island’s municipal elections where voters elect officials spread across nine levels of administration, ranging from neighbourhood chiefs all the way up to city councillors and mayors.
Polls had opened at 8am with more than 19 million Taiwanese eligible to cast their ballots this year, including 760,000 first-time voters. Polling stations closed at 4pm islandwide and full results will be announced later at night. So far, the KMT is either in the lead or has already claimed victory in 13 of the 21 city mayor and county chief seats up for grabs, compared to the DPP’s five.
While these elections focus on local issues such as a neighbourhood’s road improvement works or a city’s recycling efforts, they have important implications for the different political parties as they set the stage for Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections in 2024. The municipal elections are also often seen as a midterm test for the DPP.
The local elections also have little to do with issues of national importance, such as cross-strait tensions, but the independence-leaning DPP has attempted to bring the China factor into its campaign this year.
Beijing, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland one day, by force if necessary, has stepped up military pressure on the island in the wake of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August, which China views as an infringement of its territorial integrity.
The DPP played up its strategy of “resisting China and protecting Taiwan” at a time of Chinese aggression in the hope that this would work to its advantage against the Beijing-friendly KMT.
“Taiwan is facing strong external pressure. The expansion of Chinese authoritarianism is challenging the people of Taiwan every day to adhere to the bottom line of freedom and democracy,” Ms Tsai told supporters late on Friday. She has also said multiple times on the campaign trail that the election results will influence how the world views Taiwan.
But experts noted how this campaign strategy has not taken off at these elections.
“At the local elections, voters don’t really care about party identification. They care more about personalities and the competency of specific candidates,” said Professor Wang Yeh-lih, a National Taiwan University political scientist.
Alongside the local government elections, a national referendum will also be held this year asking if the voting age should be lowered from 20 to 18. If the referendum passes, it would require an amendment to the Constitution.