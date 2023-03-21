Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to visit US, but no word on meeting with House Speaker

TAIPEI/WASHINGTON – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will make sensitive stopovers in the United States on her way to and from Central America that China’s foreign ministry condemned on Tuesday, but Taipei would not confirm a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwanese presidents routinely pass through the US while visiting diplomatic allies in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which, although not official visits, are often used by both sides for high-level meetings.

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

Ms Tsai will transit through New York and Los Angeles as part of a trip to Guatemala and Belize, leaving Taipei on March 29 and returning on April 7, presidential office spokesperson Lin Yu-chan told reporters.

Sources have told Reuters that Mr McCarthy intends to meet her during the California leg of her visit.

Asked whether he could confirm the McCarthy meeting, Taiwan’s Vice-Foreign Minister Alexander Yui said details of the US transits would be given at a later date once arrangements had been finalised.

China staged war games near Taiwan in August after a Taipei visit by then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

China has said the US is colluding with Taiwan to challenge Beijing, and is giving support to those who want the island to declare formal independence.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that it strongly opposed any contacts between the US and Taiwan’s government and that it had already made “stern representations” to Washington about the stopovers.

“We again warn the Taiwan authorities that there is no way out for Taiwan independence, and any illusions about attempts to collude with external forces to seek independence and provocation is doomed to fail,” Mr Wang said.

Guatemala and Belize are two of only 14 countries which maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Honduras said last week it would seek diplomatic ties with Beijing, but has yet to break them off with Taiwan.

Standard practice

Speaking shortly before Taiwan announced Ms Tsai’s trip, a senior US administration official said her expected transits are standard practice and China should not use them as a pretext for aggressive action toward the democratically governed island.

The senior US official told reporters on a call on Monday night that every president of Taiwan had transited through the US, and that Ms Tsai has done so herself six times since taking office in 2016, most recently in 2019.

She had met members of Congress during all of those visits, the official added, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic had limited her travel in more recent years.

“We see no reason for Beijing to turn this transit, again, which is consistent with longstanding US policy, into anything but what it is. It should not be used as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait,” the official said.

The official said Washington had communicated to Beijing that Ms Tsai’s stopovers are in keeping with past precedent.

“There is nothing new from our point of view,” the official said.